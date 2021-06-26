Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Cut to Sell at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. HSBC cut Flughafen Zürich from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Flughafen Zürich from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Flughafen Zürich alerts:

FLGZY opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.02. Flughafen Zürich has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $7.46.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Zürich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Zürich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.