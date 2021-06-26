Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £163.45 ($213.55).
Several equities research analysts have commented on FLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £174.50 ($227.99) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £187 ($244.32) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £143 ($186.83) to £147 ($192.06) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a £175 ($228.64) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a £160 ($209.04) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.
In other Flutter Entertainment news, insider Peter Jackson sold 9,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of £142.07 ($185.62), for a total transaction of £1,351,653.98 ($1,765,944.58).
Flutter Entertainment Company Profile
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.
