Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Trading Up 7.2%

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)’s share price rose 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.92 and last traded at $39.92. Approximately 4,979 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 502,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.25.

FLYW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

About Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.