Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782,802 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 83,812 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $9,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 2,228.8% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on F shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.01.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.19. 109,405,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,247,000. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

