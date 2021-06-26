Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 326,501 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2,228.8% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.01.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

