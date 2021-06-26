Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Forestar Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Forestar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

FOR stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.72. 307,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,440. Forestar Group has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.24.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $287.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forestar Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 603,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after buying an additional 33,471 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. 32.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

