Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.67.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Forestar Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Forestar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.
FOR stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.72. 307,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,440. Forestar Group has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.24.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 603,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after buying an additional 33,471 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. 32.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Forestar Group Company Profile
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.
