Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 target price on the stock.

Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Formula One Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Formula One Group stock opened at $48.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of -37.91 and a beta of 1.29. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.35.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.93 million. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. Research analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Formula One Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Formula One Group by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 5,965.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

