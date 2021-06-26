Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $12.25 to $12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.69.

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSM. Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,038,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,219,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,849,000 after purchasing an additional 986,247 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 448,836 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,105,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,621,000 after purchasing an additional 388,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,256,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after buying an additional 266,270 shares in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

