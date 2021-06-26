FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FOX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOX opened at $36.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $24.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.28.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,339,257.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOX. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in FOX during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FOX by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in FOX by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 23.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.