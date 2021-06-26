Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 1,991,296 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 113.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,745,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,991,296 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $304,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 606,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,360,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 61,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 297.7% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 154,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,607,000 after purchasing an additional 115,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 634,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,518,000 after purchasing an additional 113,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. Bank of America raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.86.

NYSE:AEE opened at $81.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.25. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.65 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

