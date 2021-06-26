Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,355,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763,540 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $266,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 36,739 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,294,000 after purchasing an additional 19,737 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP opened at $62.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.14. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.87 and a fifty-two week high of $62.63.

