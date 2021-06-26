Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 59.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,782,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,615,143 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Square worth $404,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 41.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Square in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.93.

Shares of SQ opened at $239.94 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.22 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.36. The stock has a market cap of $109.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.95, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $200,294.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,555,550.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $21,026,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,361,141 shares of company stock valued at $314,995,933 over the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

