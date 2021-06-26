Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,375,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,175 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.74% of Republic Services worth $236,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Republic Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,160,000 after acquiring an additional 118,346 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 271,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,984,000 after purchasing an additional 180,342 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Republic Services by 20.8% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 85,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Republic Services by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

NYSE:RSG opened at $108.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.42. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.80 and a 1-year high of $113.28. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $754,448.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,288.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

