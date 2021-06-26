Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 77.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,347 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 73,679 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 569,037 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $16,844,000 after purchasing an additional 69,564 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth $312,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth $1,513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.90.

NYSE:BEN opened at $33.18 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $81,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.