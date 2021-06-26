Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 143,761 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,098,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 143,761 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 3.63% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $333,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth $108,051,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 66.2% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,419,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,475,000 after buying an additional 565,548 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,482,000 after buying an additional 380,486 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at $24,732,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,109,000 after buying an additional 279,556 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

NYSE PNW opened at $82.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $91.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.30.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.17%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

