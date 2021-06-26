Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 76,181 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,807,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,181 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $351,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Fundamental Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.11.

RY opened at $102.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $66.41 and a 12 month high of $104.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.34.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.8915 dividend. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 57.17%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

