Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) will report sales of $105.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Freshpet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $107.20 million and the lowest is $103.10 million. Freshpet posted sales of $79.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year sales of $433.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $430.00 million to $437.14 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $573.00 million, with estimates ranging from $550.00 million to $586.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Freshpet.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRPT. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.56.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,611,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,438.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,780,219.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,320 shares of company stock worth $4,444,856 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Freshpet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRPT stock traded up $7.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $170.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,179,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,079. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -680.24 and a beta of 0.73. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $79.13 and a 1-year high of $186.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.90.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freshpet (FRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.