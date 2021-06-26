FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $61.20

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.20 and last traded at $61.20, with a volume of 320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $586.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.55.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 162.22% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter.

In other FRP news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 33,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FRP in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FRP in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of FRP by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of FRP by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of FRP in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

About FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH)

FRP Holdings, Inc operates as a real-estate investment and development company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

