FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) dropped 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.39 and last traded at $12.39. Approximately 6,947 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 977,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.93.

FTCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.31.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

