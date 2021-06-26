Fundamenta (FMTA) Market Capitalization Achieves $295,453.20

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 26th. Over the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded down 34.2% against the US dollar. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000903 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a market cap of $295,453.20 and $501,893.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00044746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00164435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00094077 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,904.27 or 1.00004420 BTC.

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,969,603 coins and its circulating supply is 1,025,346 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

