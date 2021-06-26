Fuse Network (FUSE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $427,020.00

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 26th. During the last week, Fuse Network has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One Fuse Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0603 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges. Fuse Network has a market cap of $3.32 million and $427,020.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00045066 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00169221 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00093581 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,618.08 or 1.00004559 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002941 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network launched on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

