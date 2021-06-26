Fuse Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $433,413.00 (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. Fuse Network has a total market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $433,413.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fuse Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0598 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Fuse Network has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00045885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00103188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00163662 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000175 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,097.76 or 1.00081347 BTC.

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network’s launch date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

