FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heineken in a report issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.85.

HEINY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HEINY opened at $61.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.25, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.51. Heineken has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $61.88.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

