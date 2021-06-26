FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Issued By National Bank Financial

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Kinross Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.68 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.54.

NYSE:KGC opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.54. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 33,532,930 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $223,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,948 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 19.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,387,796 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,160,000 after buying an additional 3,416,609 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,025,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,310,855 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,774,000 after buying an additional 1,068,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,430,812 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

