Gala (GALA) Price Tops $0.0069

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. Gala has a total market capitalization of $48.22 million and approximately $333,843.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gala has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar. One Gala coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gala alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00053560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00021161 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.98 or 0.00593941 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00038596 BTC.

Gala Coin Profile

Gala is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. The official website for Gala is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.