Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,272 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Galileo Acquisition were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Galileo Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Galileo Acquisition alerts:

GLEO stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Galileo Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05.

In other Galileo Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 33,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $338,164.98.

Galileo Acquisition Company Profile

Galileo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer, retail, food and beverage, fashion and luxury, specialty industrial, technology or healthcare sectors.

See Also: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Galileo Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galileo Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.