Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GLPEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galp Energia, SGPS has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLPEY opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.93. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.96.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. Analysts expect that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.96%. Galp Energia, SGPS’s payout ratio is -466.67%.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

