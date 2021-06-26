General Mills, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for General Mills in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.09.

GIS stock opened at $59.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.15. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.56.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

