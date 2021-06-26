Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.24. Genetic Technologies shares last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 214,440 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 14.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.99.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Genetic Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genetic Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genetic Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

