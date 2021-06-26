Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 15,234 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 283,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,234 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $78,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WIX. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 55.5% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Wix.com by 2.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WIX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.11.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $303.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $213.12 and a 52-week high of $362.07. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $275.82.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

