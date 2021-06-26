Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,273 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $82,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 46.9% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 396.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $148.01 on Friday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.86 and a 1 year high of $221.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 16.13, a current ratio of 18.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stephens started coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.89.

In related news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $455,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,498.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $269,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,444.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,692 shares of company stock valued at $15,493,363 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

