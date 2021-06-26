Geode Capital Management LLC Has $77.69 Million Stock Holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,391,168 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795,849 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.67% of FuelCell Energy worth $77,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,835,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $343,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642,367 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,279,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,633,000 after acquiring an additional 901,124 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 572.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,606,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,260 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,043,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,823,000 after acquiring an additional 664,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

FCEL opened at $8.86 on Friday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 5.03.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FCEL shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $107,680.00. Also, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $200,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

