Geode Capital Management LLC Has $84.54 Million Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,699,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 348,646 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.44% of New York Community Bancorp worth $84,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 47,551 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,323,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese bought 3,700 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

NYCB stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.83. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $332.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

