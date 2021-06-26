Geode Capital Management LLC Has $87.25 Million Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,699,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.35% of OGE Energy worth $87,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 178,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 40,677 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,635,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,653,000 after acquiring an additional 548,483 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

OGE opened at $34.38 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.94.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.40%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OGE. Barclays raised shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

