Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 19,952 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,005,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,952 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $86,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,122,663.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 118,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1,205.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.07 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.83.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

