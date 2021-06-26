Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $80,000.00

Equities analysts expect Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) to post sales of $80,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Geron’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50,000.00 and the highest is $100,000.00. Geron posted sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Geron will report full-year sales of $280,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $140,000.00 to $400,000.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $300,000.00, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Geron.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 25,765.09%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million.

A number of analysts have commented on GERN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

GERN stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.49. 7,737,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,896,222. Geron has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $2.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Geron by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,482,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,713 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Geron by 4,606.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 961,624 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Geron by 906.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 977,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 880,695 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Geron by 532.3% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 773,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 651,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Geron by 335.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 577,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 444,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

