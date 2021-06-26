Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 236.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 131.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $67.88 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $78.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.92. The company has a market capitalization of $85.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

