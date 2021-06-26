Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Hits New 12-Month High at $96.05

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $96.05 and last traded at $95.17, with a volume of 24671 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.55.

Several brokerages recently commented on GVDNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Givaudan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.66. The company has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 0.47.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

