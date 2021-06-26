Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Hits New 12-Month High at $96.05

Jun 26th, 2021

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $96.05 and last traded at $95.17, with a volume of 24671 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.55.

Several brokerages recently commented on GVDNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Givaudan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.66. The company has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 0.47.

About Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

