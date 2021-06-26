GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Earns Underperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GSK. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $39.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $107.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.81. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $42.40.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth $13,663,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,051 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

