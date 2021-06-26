GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on the stock.

GSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,370 ($17.90) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Libertas Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,539.13 ($20.11).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,413.20 ($18.46) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,364.10. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,671.60 ($21.84). The company has a market cap of £71.11 billion and a PE ratio of 13.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

In related news, insider Urs Rohner bought 629 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 648 shares of company stock valued at $867,889.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

