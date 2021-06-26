Glencore (LON:GLEN) PT Lowered to GBX 380

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 380 ($4.96) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 307 ($4.01) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 305.78 ($4.00).

Shares of GLEN stock opened at GBX 315.20 ($4.12) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 950.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.47. The stock has a market cap of £42.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.90. Glencore has a one year low of GBX 150.59 ($1.97) and a one year high of GBX 339.40 ($4.43).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

