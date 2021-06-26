Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stake Lifted by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GL. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 12.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GL opened at $98.02 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.47 and a 12 month high of $108.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

In other news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $2,534,160.00. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,544,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,506,740. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

