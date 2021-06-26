Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,641 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,561,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $466,342,000 after buying an additional 155,981 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,441,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $420,132,000 after buying an additional 86,833 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 4.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,489,462 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,855,000 after buying an additional 69,098 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 33.7% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,781,000 after buying an additional 322,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 879,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,343,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $376,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,021 shares in the company, valued at $376,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 25,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $1,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,543 shares of company stock worth $21,171,311 over the last quarter. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $77.46 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.20 and a fifty-two week high of $77.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 65.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GMED. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.53.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.