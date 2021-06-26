GoalVest Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

GoalVest Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.2% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 1.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in The Home Depot by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot stock opened at $313.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $318.21. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.25 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The company has a market capitalization of $333.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.65.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

