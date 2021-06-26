Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.63% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

GDEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Golden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Golden Entertainment stock opened at $44.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $46.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.92.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. The company had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.52 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $538,509.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $528,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,886.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,745,000 after acquiring an additional 55,872 shares in the last quarter. Hill Path Capital LP grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 255.8% during the first quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 1,311,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,141,000 after buying an additional 943,200 shares during the period. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $2,955,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 92.4% during the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 146,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 70,317 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 47.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 14,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

