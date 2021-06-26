Golden Ocean Group’s (GOGL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Pareto Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.75.

GOGL stock opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.68. Golden Ocean Group has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $11.49.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 3.25%.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOGL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter worth $16,392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 1,473.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,446,289 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,107,000 after buying an additional 3,227,297 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 894.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after buying an additional 2,016,788 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 7,119.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,475,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after buying an additional 1,455,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 232.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,074,000 after buying an additional 1,154,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

