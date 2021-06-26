Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.15. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 55,183 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised Good Times Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 2.35.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $29.19 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 3.39%.

In other news, VP Scott Lefever sold 24,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $117,648.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,602 shares in the company, valued at $306,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,167 shares of company stock worth $228,489. Company insiders own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.22% of Good Times Restaurants worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

