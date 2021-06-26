Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Gap Up to $127.93

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $127.93, but opened at $131.73. Goosehead Insurance shares last traded at $129.00, with a volume of 1,462 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GSHD shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 250.52, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.98.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, VP Michael Patrick Moxley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $171,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,146,511.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $170,936.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,936.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 517,457 shares of company stock worth $46,210,107 over the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $996,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,031,000 after acquiring an additional 101,485 shares during the period. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

