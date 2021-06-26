Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $240,000 Stock Position in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Weyco Group were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 72.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyco Group during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Weyco Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Weyco Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of WEYS opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.17. Weyco Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $24.89.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.90 million for the quarter. Weyco Group had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

