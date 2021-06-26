GravityCoin (GXX) Price Reaches $0.0028

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 26th. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded down 63.7% against the US dollar. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $16,794.21 and approximately $1.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00044992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00165634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00096429 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,665.16 or 1.00063902 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002915 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,893,926 coins. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

